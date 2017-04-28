Post new comment

The Biancocelesti have made significant strides this season and will be the happier of the two capital clubs, writes Nick Valerio .

As Roma face the reality of failing to topple the Juventus machine, bitter foes Lazio have the Coppa Italia Final to look forward to, and regardless of the outcome, the year has been particularly momentous for Simone Inzaghi’s men.

Yes, Lazio will finish below their neighbours in the table, but it’s the Biancocelesti who will be more content with how the campaign has unfolded. Unlike Roma, they are very much a work in progress and this is what sets them apart from their cross-town rivals. The Lupi’s ability and limitations are well documented.

In comparison, Inzaghi’s squad has considerable room for growth and the element of unpredictability, which can be used to their advantage in the short-term as the players continue to evolve. This, should be a cause for concern for the yellow and red half of the capital.

The Giallorossi are in a difficult period. For Luciano Spalletti’s dejected troops, it’s a familiar feeling, one which is likely to remain until the 2017-18 term starts afresh. As Lazio continue to show promise, Roma have again come up short in the title race and the Scudetto chasers can understandably feel downbeat.

The summer is unlikely to be smooth either, and the likelihood is there will be a search for a successor to Spalletti. Roma must be cautious of the fallout and ensure an appointment is made promptly or risk playing catch-up to those in and around them, and, ominously, this now includes Lazio.

The close season will pose many questions, but there is hope, and the arrival of sporting director Monchi could be the perfect answer. If the revered Spaniard can have anything similar to the impact he had at Sevilla, his new employers will be delighted and the former goalkeeper could be the club’s most influential signing in recent memory.

Going forward, Lazio won’t have the cushion of youth and inexperience to protect them beyond the foreseeable future. The soaring eagles are extremely fortunate that the intense level of scrutiny is heavily levelled at Roma, but if they develop as intended, the spotlight will soon be shared.

Eventually, they will be expected to compete and break in to the top three and the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Keita Balde Diao will be tasked with improving further as well as ensuring the Aquile reach the next level.

Indeed, this is a challenge which must be embraced, showing just how far the club has flourished under the tutelage of their young Coach Inzaghi.

