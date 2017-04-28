NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
Milan ‘all out’ for Fabregas?
By Football Italia staff

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas reportedly remains Milan’s top transfer target for this summer, but there is also Sassuolo’s Lorenzo Pellegrini.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan will “give everything” to sign Fabregas as the Rossoneri consider him to be the midfield player that helps “transform and even revolutionises” the team.

If a deal is not struck then the Diavolo will target Pellegrini, adds the newspaper.

Roma can repurchase the 20-year-old for €10m once the season is out and then sell him to Milan, in a similar deal that took Andrea Bertolacci to San Siro two years ago.

A meeting between Milan and Pellegrini’s agent Giampiero Pocetta is expected to take place on Friday.

