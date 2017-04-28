Pippo: End of Milan era, but…

By Football Italia staff

Filippo Inzaghi says that while “it’s the end of an era” at Milan after Silvio Berlusconi’s departure, his successes with the club remain in his heart.

Inzaghi scored 126 goals in exactly 300 appearances for Milan between 2001 and 2012, winning two Scudetti and as many Champions Leagues, but they were to be the final triumphs of Berlusconi’s ownership as he sold the Rossoneri to a Chinese consortium earlier in April.

“Milan? It’s the end of an era. All those victories we had are in our hearts,” the Venezia boss continued to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I hope the new owners will take Milan back to the top and above all in the Champions League.

“Belotti’s €100m release clause too much? A little yes, but it’s normal: once there were so many champions, now there are less of them and the prices have gone up.

“I hope these figures don’t affect them, but Donnarumma and Belotti have fresh faces. They’ll do great things.

“Ten years after Milan’s last Champions League win? After my brace against Liverpool, I didn’t not sleep for 10 nights. They were wonderful years, full of satisfaction.

“My life has changed, but my emotions haven’t, neither has my desire, after every victory, of getting up early in the morning to read the Gazzetta and what you’ve written about me and my team. By the way, what will tomorrow’s front-page be?”

