Pippo ‘never doubted Juve’

By Football Italia staff

Filippo Inzaghi “never doubted” Juventus as he admits “showing Venezia footage of Mario Mandzukic’s work and the compactness of the Old Lady’s defending”.

Venezia have conceded just nine goals away from home in Lega Pro Group B this season – the best statistic of its kind in Europe – and Inzaghi confessed Max Allegri was the inspiration behind his side’s watertight defence.

“Capocannoniere with Atalanta 20 years ago? It’s an old memory but a beautiful one,” he reminisced in his preview of Friday’s Serie A clash between two of his former clubs.

“[Friday’s] game will be a very interesting challenge from a tactical perspective: Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 is difficult to take on, [Atalanta] have good players and very strong attackers, plus Kessie is exceptional.

“Still, Juve never suffer, even though they may be thinking about the Champions League a little. I’ll definitely be watching the game.

“Juve are surely champions, but I’ve never doubted them. Atalanta still have to fight, but I hope they qualify for Europe, together with Lazio and Milan.

“Can it be Juve’s year in the CL? Yes. They’re a solid club, a very good team and they have exceptional players: with these bases covered, sooner or later it’ll be the right time.

“Allegri is very good at finding the ideal formula and getting everyone to sacrifice themselves.

“I must confess something: I showed Venezia footage of Mandzukic’s work and the compactness of Juve’s defending.

“It’s no coincidence that we’ve conceded only nine goals away from home, a European record.

“If I had to do Mandzukic’s job? Haha! I couldn’t have done it, I didn’t have the physique.

“Comparisons between Higuain and Dybala and you and Del Piero? Zidane played behind us…

“There were good things in that Juve team, but now there’s Higuain and Dybala: they have only a few rivals in Europe.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more