Barca open Verratti talks?

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona have reportedly opened talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca executives and Verratti’s agent Donato Di Campli have met twice – first at Camp Nou, when the Catalans thrashed PSG 6-1, and a second time, during their 0-0 draw with Juventus last week.

The newspaper explains the Italy international was “very excited” when hearing about the talks and regards such a move as “a quantum, important and decisive leap” in his career, having “grown tired” of the French giants’ failure to compete for the Champions League.

However, PSG are not known for selling their best players, even more so to teams that they consider “direct rivals”, meaning Barca must be prepared to fork out “considerably more”.

Nonetheless, MD claims the old adage, ‘if you can’t beat your enemy, join them’ is on the 24-year-old’s mind.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more