Milan meet for Ghoulam?

By Football Italia staff

Milan reportedly spoke to Faouzi Ghoulam’s agents on Friday morning and will determine Mattia De Sciglio’s future with his representative later.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Ghoulam’s entourage at around 09:20 BST as the Napoli left-back wants “a change of scenery” this summer.

The website adds the Algeria international “likes” Coach Vincenzo Montella and Mirabelli, while the Partenopei “will ask for €15m”, given he has only one year left on his contract.

However, his arrival is likely to depend on De Sciglio staying or going, with his agent Giovanni Branchini due at the Diavolo’s Casa Milan headquarters before the close of business.

