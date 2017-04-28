NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
Milan meet for Ghoulam?
By Football Italia staff

Milan reportedly spoke to Faouzi Ghoulam’s agents on Friday morning and will determine Mattia De Sciglio’s future with his representative later.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with Ghoulam’s entourage at around 09:20 BST as the Napoli left-back wants “a change of scenery” this summer.

The website adds the Algeria international “likes” Coach Vincenzo Montella and Mirabelli, while the Partenopei “will ask for €15m”, given he has only one year left on his contract.

However, his arrival is likely to depend on De Sciglio staying or going, with his agent Giovanni Branchini due at the Diavolo’s Casa Milan headquarters before the close of business.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies