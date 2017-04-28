Inter prepare for English exodus?

By Football Italia staff

As many as seven players could leave Inter for the Premier League this summer, reports Tuttosport.

According to Tuttosport, Andrea Ranocchia, Davide Santon, Yuto Nagatomo, Jeison Murillo, Eder, Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic form the septet that may be headed for England.

Ranocchia’s performances have helped Hull City out of the relegation zone in the English top flight, and the defender “has attracted the attention” of bigger sides in the division, although Inter are holding out for €12-15m.

Santon has been linked with a return to Newcastle United, where he spent four years between 2011 and 2015, while Nagatomo “has a lot of admirers across the Channel”, including Burnley.

Murillo has fallen behind Gary Medel as Miranda’s regular centre-back partner and could interest the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leicester City, whose Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion have Eder “in their sights”.

Lastly, Inter’s reported decision to put Brozovic up for sale will have alerted Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United, while a €60m bid from the Red Devils for Perisic “will certainly be considered”.

