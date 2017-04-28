Figo: 'Juve can win the CL'

By Football Italia staff

Luis Figo insists that Juventus can secure the Champions League trophy this season, as 'those who are used to winning usually prevail'.

The former Portugal international also warned that it is important to have a 'different mentality' when playing in European games.

"When you get to the semi-finals there are no longer any favorites" the former midfielder told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I believe, however, that the clubs who are more used to winning – especially in the Champions League – that history and tradition for those who have won more prevail in the end. But in two games anything can happen.

"I think if you play in Serie A, it serves you well if you compete with an Italian philosophy, because it is a complicated league that is competitive and tough.

"But in European competitions you must have a different mentality because what counts at the end is to score and not just defend. You have to know how to attack to score as many goals as possible.

"And that makes all the difference in the two games in knockout competitions, both home and away.

"So the fact that Juve are in the semifinals means that they are strong, especially because they have eliminated Barcelona and other strong teams, that they have grown and have a chance to win the Champions League."

Does the former La Liga star think Monaco the surprise package this year?

"No, it was a surprise for those who do not know or do not follow international football, they have young players who are strong like Mbappe and many others.

"I think La Liga is playing out how everyone expected, namely that the league will be decided on the final day. But it’s in Madrid’s hands. Losing the Clasico does not change anything.

"Because as [Zinedine] Zidane said, Real are doing well and must have confidence in the remaining games, because the title only depends on them. I do not usually bet and I do not make predictions. they will all be complicated games for Barca and Real, but it’s all up to Madrid because they have a game in hand."

Which modern player does Figo think is most like him?

"The player who most resembles me is Gelson Martins of Sporting, he is 21 years old. I wish him a great career, he has the qualities to win. He must continue to work and grow as an athlete."

Finally the 44-year-old confirmed that he has no plans to become a Coach in the future.

"No, because I know the players and I know football: you can be a very good Coach and not be successful or you can sometimes win without being good at all."

