Giampaolo: 'Torino authentic to history'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo insists that the current Torino side is ‘authentic to their history’.

The Blucerchiati travel to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Saturday evening, kick off is at 7.45 GMT. You can read our preview here.

"Both teams want to win: and rightly so," the Coach told his pre-match Press conference. "We play for a chance to finish first after the big teams. I expect an intense match, where we will try to go onto the pitch as determined as possible.

"We come from a poor period that has been characterised by two consecutive losses, but it is not a question of a lack of motivation. We are not bound by results.

"Torino are a strong team, even at a technical level. They are a team that makes playing the ball their strength rather than weakness.

"From this point of view, the current Granata side is authentic to the history of Torino.

"[Edgar] Barreto and [Emiliano] Viviano will not be called up, I hope they will be fit to join the group from Tuesday.

"[Andrea] Belotti? He’s very strong attacker, lethal in fact. We'll have to be good as we were in the reverse fixture to neutralize him, using concentration and our collective spirit.

"[Matias] Silvestre and [Milan] Škriniar have the necessary characteristics to deal with the Torino striker.

"[Leandro] Castan? In the hierarchies he came after others because he has a way of thinking that is different from what I ask from my players.

"He remains a great professional and is always ready to work with enthusiasm and passion. [Lorenzo] De Silvestri is also an exemplary player in terms of behaviour, he proves it in training.

"With Torino I expect an open game because they bring a lot of players in the midfield and attack who are all of undoubted quality.

"The fragmented fixture list? You get used to it: the important thing is not to completely betray the spirit of a football game."

