Mihajlovic: 'Forget the derby'

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic urges his players to 'forget the Turin derby' and 'focus on Sampdoria tomorrow'.

The Granata make the short journey to Juventus stadium next Saturday night, but first host the Blucerchiati. Kick off is at 19:45 GMT and you can read our preview here.

"I want my players to think only at the game tomorrow, there are seven days to think about the derby," the Coach told his pre-match Press conference.

"It’s not possible to underestimate this match to concentrate on another. The difference tomorrow will be in the mind, the reasons that we will find to take the three points.

"We still have objectives, one of them is to score the record number of points and then tomorrow we want to win again in front of our fans after three draws.

"If we had given less to our opponents, at this point we would have been fighting with Inter and Fiorentina for sixth place, in terms of our play we should be much closer to the teams ahead of us.

"Beating Samp? It will not be easy because they have a good Coach and a really interesting mix of players. I have fond memories of my experience there, I want to win tomorrow.

"In the first leg we did not play a good game, which is why we want to redeem ourselves tomorrow night. There are five games left and we want to end the season well, proving to be stronger than the teams that we pursue.

"We have three doubts, some of them will definitely play tomorrow. [Adem] Ljajic will play whilst [Emiliano] Moretti and [Leandro] Castan will not. As for [Marco] Benassi, to leave him out is simply a technical choice because in recent matches he has not done well.

"[Afriyie] Acquah has been found to be ready and [Daniele] Baselli combines grit and quality. Right now these two midfielders give me more certainty than others, but Benassi remains an important player who has had some physical problems lately."

