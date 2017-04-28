NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
Mihajlovic: 'My respect for Ferrero'
By Football Italia staff

Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic revealed his respect for Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero who 'always behaved like a gentleman with me'.

After warning his players to 'forget the derby with Juventus' next weekend, the Coach went on to give a cryptic explanation of his relationship with Granata President Urbano Cairo.

"A month ago I spoke to [Massimo] Ferrero and I still love him," the Serbian told his pre-match Press conference. "Because he is a different kind of President who has always behaved like a gentleman with me.

"He also changed a lot because of me, following the discussions we had at the time. Tomorrow I’ll certainly speak to him. Along with [Massimo] Moratti he’s the President that I love the most.

"Cairo? I have great respect and esteem for him, but we need to see how much he wants me in order for me to say how much I want him.

"He’s different from Ferrero, especially in his way of being. I have always had respect for the role and the person, especially for Presidents with whom I’ve had difficulties."

