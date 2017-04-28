Mihajlovic clarifies Hart situation

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic clarified the situation with goalkeeper Joe Hart, admitting he ‘doesn’t think' the Englishman 'wants to stay on loan next term.’

The Coach also went on to say that backup 'keeper Daniele Padelli had rejected a new contract, leaving the Granata with a potential problem in the position for next term. The only other alternative would be 20-year-old Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, who joined from Lechia Gdansk just months ago.

"Hart is a goalkeeper who has proved himself in great matches,” Mihajlovic told his pre-match Press conference.

"I hope he can be decisive in the next games. [Daniele] Padelli? He will leave, we offered him a contract renewal but he declined.

"Milinkovic-Savic? We are considering whether he is ready to play, and if it is necessary to act quickly and bring in another goalkeeper.

"Everything, however, is tied to Milinkovic-Savic, Torino are not able to spend the money they need to buy Hart, it is not in the club's policy.

"I do not think that City want to loan him for another season, and I do not think Joe wants to stay if it’s only going to be on loan."

