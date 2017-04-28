Koulibaly: 'I'm happy at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly reveals 'I'm happy at Napoli' after speculation of interest from the Premier League.

The highly-rated centre-back has been subject to links to Chelsea and Everton, with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis having confirmed that the club have already rejected a €55m bid from Antonio Conte's side.

"I am very happy here, as is my family,” the defender told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

"I work with [Maurizio] Sarri, we have everything to win. We hope to win some trophies soon, maybe even the title.

"But now we have to think about beating Inter. The draw with Sassuolo embittered us, but we still believe we in second place.

"We want to win every game from now until the end of the season, to go straight into the Champions League would be crucial.

"With the Nerazzurri it will difficult, but we want the three points without conceding a goal."

The 25-year-old was then asked about rumours linking international teammate Keita Balde Diao with a move to the Partenopei.

"We talk very often. But it is the Coach you’d have to convince, not me...".

