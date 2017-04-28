Strootman: 'I'm staying at Roma'

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has dismissed rumours of a move to Inter by declaring 'I'm staying here'.

Reports in the Italian Press today indicate that Roma would be willing to listen to offers from the Nerazzurri for the Dutchman, but the player's comments indicate his desire to remain in the capital.

"We are discussing my renewal, the new sporting director has arrived, so with this things have changed at the club," the 27-year-old told Sky Sport 24.

"We are talking about my new contract, I am comfortable here, I have always been supported both during and after the injury. I'm fine with my teammates, the Coach and with the leadership.

"It is clear that if you’re talking about a five year contract, every aspect of it must be OK, but next year I will still be here."

