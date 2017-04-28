Strootman: ''I hope Spalletti stays'

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman reveals he 'hopes Coach Luciano Spalletti stays' as 'he's doing a great job'.

The Tuscan boss has been subject to a number of rumours of a move away, as his current deal with the Giallorossi expires this summer. Strootman, meanwhile, has confirmed that he's staying this summer, but what does he think of his current boss?

"Spalletti has changed the mentality here a little bit. Here in Rome there are times when we do well for weeks and everyone says 'Roma are a great team', but then we lose a few games.

"We need to change this, we must always do well. It is difficult in Italy, as there are so many great teams. Spalletti is still doing a great job with us, he’s tactically very strong. We are always ready for the game and this is important. I hope he stays.

With Juventus so far ahead in the title race, what are the remaining objectives for his side this term?

"Juve are very strong, if we get second ahead of Napoli will mean that we will have done well. Now the only thing that matters is to win the game on Sunday."

