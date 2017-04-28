Conti: 'We face Juve with no fear'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta defender Andrea Conti insists his side will face Juventus 'without fear' tonight.

La Dea host Max Allegri's side this evening at 19:45GMT, click here for a preview.

The Bianconeri beat Atalanta 3-1 in the reverse fixture, so is the 23-year-old expecting a repeat of this?

"Of course we do not want a repeat of the reverse fixture," the youngster told the Atalanta official website. "More like the performance in the Coppa Italia when we were able to put them in difficulty.

"We have prepared well and will try to play our game. And we face them without fear, even though we know the value of Juve.

"Today they are among the best three teams in the world in my opinion. Hopefully they will be thinking a little about the semi-finals of the Champions League, but we know they are a team that hardly puts a foot wrong in the game, they always play with the right mentality."

The youngster then replied to accusations that he had posted on social media insulting Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Inter.

"Phrases posted on social networks? I take this opportunity to deny that those words are mine. That is not my profile, I do not understand how something like that could happen."

