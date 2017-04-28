Pellegrini agent: 'Milan interest flattering'

By Football Italia staff

The agent of Sassuolo midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini admits reported interest from Milan 'flatters him'.

Roma are said to have a buyback option on their former youth product, but his representative pointed out that many clubs are interested in his potential.

"We have not spoken with the Giallorossi, the intention is to finish the season well and to great European Championships with the U21 side," Giampiero Pochetta told Calciomercato.it.

"Then we will decide the future. In my opinion Lorenzo, who this season has shown significant growth from all points of view, will be very important.

"He's very popular in Italy and abroad, but now he has to stay focused only on matters on the pitch.

"A return to Trigoria? I do not want to answer this, if it is a priority or not. It will definitely be the technical project proposed to the boy.

"Milan? The interest flatters us. But many clubs are interested as I said before."

