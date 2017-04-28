SES: ‘Derby difficult and intense’

By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Stephan El Shaarawy expects a “difficult and intense” game with Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

The Giallorossi face their city rivals for the fourth time this season, having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by them earlier this month. Click here for a match preview.

“On a personal level it’s very exciting to play the derby,” El Shaarawy told AS Roma Match Program.

“I’ve played in the Milan one, but here it’s special. And in the last match the Curva Sud was there too. Playing with the Sud is a major boost, the fans give heart and soul to this shirt.

“We’ll have to keep our concentration high for 90 minutes, they know how to defend well and they’re good on the counter. We’re ready and confident though.

“It’s our 50th game of the season? Starting in the [Champions League] preliminaries doesn’t help, as you start the season with an in-or-out game.

“Unfortunately we didn’t qualify, but I think we had a good Europa League. It didn’t go as we wanted against Lyon though, the biggest mistake was the away match.

“Against Lazio it will be our 50th game of the season, it’s a derby and the difference will come down to individual moments.

“I expect a game which feels as it always does, difficult and intense. We’re in good form though, we played well at Pescara and we’re confident.”

El Shaarawy was then asked what went wrong in the Coppa Italia tie.

“Particularly in the away game there was something missing, we got hit on the break twice and it hurt us.

“Then it’s normal that we left some gaps in the return leg because we had to chase the result. We won, even if it wasn’t enough.”

