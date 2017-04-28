Maxime Gonalons' agent hints the Lyon midfielder could join Napoli, but says Corentin Tolisso was scared off by TV show Gomorrah.
Gonalons, a French international, has been linked with the Partenopei in the past and with his contract expiring in 2018, a move to San Paolo is possible this summer.
“He has a contract which expires in 2018,” Frederic Guerra explained on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.
“Not long ago I sent a text to Lyon’s President to let him know about the deadline and see what he wanted to do, he’s a lad who needs more than a year to feel calm.
“The President told me that he’d sign him, but he’s not sure yet, not being in the Champions League would be a problem for a lad his age [28], so that’s an important condition.”
Gonalons’ teammate Corentin Tolisso appeared to be very close to Napoli last summer, but the deal collapsed and he’s now a target for Juventus.
“He was to go to Napoli and then I don’t know what happened, someone scared the lad saying the city was a bit ‘like that’.
“They talked about ‘Gomorrah’, which is also shown in France, but I know that Naples is a wonderful city. They scared him and Gonalons by talking about violence.”
Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more