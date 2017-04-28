‘Tolisso ready for Napoli then…’

By Football Italia staff

Maxime Gonalons' agent hints the Lyon midfielder could join Napoli, but says Corentin Tolisso was scared off by TV show Gomorrah.

Gonalons, a French international, has been linked with the Partenopei in the past and with his contract expiring in 2018, a move to San Paolo is possible this summer.

“He has a contract which expires in 2018,” Frederic Guerra explained on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Not long ago I sent a text to Lyon’s President to let him know about the deadline and see what he wanted to do, he’s a lad who needs more than a year to feel calm.

“The President told me that he’d sign him, but he’s not sure yet, not being in the Champions League would be a problem for a lad his age [28], so that’s an important condition.”

Gonalons’ teammate Corentin Tolisso appeared to be very close to Napoli last summer, but the deal collapsed and he’s now a target for Juventus.

“He was to go to Napoli and then I don’t know what happened, someone scared the lad saying the city was a bit ‘like that’.

“They talked about ‘Gomorrah’, which is also shown in France, but I know that Naples is a wonderful city. They scared him and Gonalons by talking about violence.”

