Agent: ‘Napoli good for Szczesny’

By Football Italia staff

Wojciech Szczesny’s agent admits “Napoli could be a good destination” but “we have to see what the situation is with Arsenal”.

The Polish goalkeeper has been on loan at Roma for the past two seasons, but has been linked with a summer move to the Partenopei, who need someone to challenge Pepe Reina.

“The Premier League is the best at the moment,” Jonathan Barnett of Stellar Football said on Radio Crc, as reported by TuttoNapoli.

“The distance to the Italian League unfortunately exists and is big.

“Napoli? First we have to see what the situation is with Arsenal, talk to [manager Arsene] Wenger when he returns from his loan at Roma.

“A lot of clubs have asked for information, but Napoli could be a good destination for him.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more