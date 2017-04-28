Ones to watch in Serie A Week 34

By Football Italia staff

We’re approaching the end of the Serie A season, with just five games left to play in the League campaign.

Pescara were relegated last weekend, while the Champions League places look decided, but there is plenty of intrigue elsewhere in what could be a momentous weekend.

Torino's Andrea Belotti is set to be scouted by Manchester United, while we could be officially saying goodbye to Palermo.

Here's what to look out for in Week 34.

Scudetto on or off?

Week 35 could either reignite the Scudetto race or close it.

Juventus face Europa League chasing Atalanta in Bergamo tonight, needing eight points from the last five games to mathematically confirm themselves as champions.

Then, on Sunday morning, Roma take on city rivals Lazio in the Derby della Capitale, already aware of the Bianconeri’s result.

Should Max Allegri’s side lose to the Orobici, the Giallorossi could reduce the gap to give points, with Juve visiting the Olimpico in Week 37.

However, a win for the Old Lady would put all the pressure on Roma, who would kick-off 11 points behind on Sunday, meaning anything but a win would see them out of the title race.

If we’re to get a Scudetto race, the starting gun will have to be fired this weekend.

Last call for Palermo

Things are chaotic in Sicily, even by Palermo’s standards, and this weekend could officially seal their Serie A doom.

The takeover of the club has still not been completed, so Maurizio Zamparini officially still owns the club. New President Paul Baccaglini has been in Miami this week, while there is no sporting director following Nicola Salerno’s resignation.

It has been clear for some time that the Rosanero were destined for B, but defeat to Fiorentina this weekend would mathematically condemn them.

Baccaglini has already spoken about planning for the second tier, and the Viola have the chance to put a final nail in the coffin.

Showdown at San Paolo

After five games without a win, Inter have been in ritiro all week to try and motivate the squad and rescue something from a season which is crumbling around their ears.

All things considered, a trip to Naples is probably not what Stefano Pioli would have wanted this weekend but that is the situation the Nerazzurri Coach finds himself in.

With Milan at Crotone on Sunday afternoon, it’s likely the Beneamata will find themselves five points away from a Europa League place by the time the action gets underway at San Paolo.

The Partenopei have lost just twice at home all season, Inter will probably have to make it three if they’re to keep their European hopes alive.

Belotti under the microscope

It was reported this week that Manchester United will send scouts to watch Torino striker Andrea Belotti against Sampdoria.

The Italian international leads the scoring charts with 25 Serie A goals, and has a €100m release clause in his contract for foreign clubs.

Samp have the seventh-best defensive record in the League, while Toro have the fourth-best strike rate, so Il Gallo will face a tough test as the Red Devils watch on.

Lazio look to twist the knife

Lazio haven’t beaten Roma in Serie A since November 2012, losing their last four League games against their city rivals.

However, after knocking the Giallorossi out of the Coppa Italia, Simone Inzaghi’s side will be confident of ending that miserable run.

A defeat would also likely remove the Lupi from the Scudetto race, and you can bet the Aquile will be keen to be the ones to inflict that wound.

