NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
Milan meet Pellegrini agent
By Football Italia staff

Milan reportedly met with Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent today, though Roma have a buyback option on the Sassuolo midfielder.

The 20-year-old has been one of the Neroverdi’s star men this season, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Pellegrini’s representative has admitted to being “flattered” by interest from the Rossoneri, and calciomercato.com reports that he met with the club today.

Giampiero Pocetta is believed to have spoken with the Diavolo at Casa Milan today, as they weigh up a summer move.

However, Roma retain an €8m buyback clause for the Italian Under-21 international, so much will depend on what the Giallorossi decide to do this summer.

