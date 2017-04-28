VAR gets FIFA go-ahead

By Football Italia staff

The head of the Italian referees’ association confirms “FIFA has given us the go-ahead” for Video Assistant Referees.

It was announced earlier this month that the technology would be used in Serie A from next season, having been trialled offline in the current campaign.

However, the use of VAR required approval from world football’s governing body, as well as the International Football Association Board.

“FIFA has given us the go-ahead,” Marcello Nicchi, head of the AIA confirmed on Radio Crc.

“The OK from IFAB is merely a formality, now we have to equip the stadiums properly. We’re worked hard in offline testing and we’re sure we’re ready.

“The referee will always be able to decide autonomously, it will only be used in certain cases: whether the ball is in our out, unseen fouls and offside goals.

“The specific instances will be officially announced at a Press conference, but there won’t be technology in dubious cases like an offside knee.

“Our experimentation has shown us that there have only been a couple of cases in the League where there has been a need for VAR intervention, in most cases our referees are fine.

“The referees are ready and the AIA are too, we asked to move it forward a year because it would have been pointless to wait even more.

“If you’re expecting a revolution though, you’ll be disappointed.”

