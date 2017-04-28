Mayor: ‘Tolisso prejudiced against Naples’

By Football Italia staff

The mayor of Naples says “there’s a lot of prejudice” after claims Corentin Tolisso rejected Napoli due to 'Gomorrah'.

The Lyon midfielder was close to joining the Partenopei last summer, but Maxime Gonalons’ agent said today that his client and Tolisso were put off after watching the critically acclaimed mafia series.

“You see everything in football,” Luigi De Magistris said in a statement.

“First we need to understand whether or not that’s the real reason for the refusal. That said, they don’t know what they’re missing.

“If they’ve decided not to come to one of the most beautiful cities in the world then it’s their loss.

“There’s a lot of prejudice about Naples, the best response is that of the Napoli players, who do nothing but say nice things about this city.”

