Gomez: ‘Atalanta want Europe’

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez acknowledges Atalanta are facing “one of the best teams in the world” in Juventus but “we want to end the season in Europe”.

The Orobici face the League leaders in Bergamo tonight, with the Old Lady looking to close in on a sixth Scudetto in a row.

“There’s a lot of motivation to do well against a tough team,” Gomez told Premium Sport ahead of the match.

“If we can pick up some points today then we’ll have left our mark on this season. Our path is to continue to grow and to end the season in Europe.

“Playing at home gives us something extra, although we’ve also done well away. That said, we’re facing one of the best teams in the world.”

