‘Juventus focused on Atalanta’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro insists Juventus won’t be distracted against Atalanta - “we have to concentrate on winning”.

The Bianconeri face Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but first they must take on the Orobici in Bergamo tonight.

“We know they’re a tough team and they’re having a great season,” the Brazilian told Premium Sport.

“But we also want three points, we’re only thinking about this game. They’re strong and we have to concentrate on winning.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more