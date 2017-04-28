NEWS
Friday April 28 2017
‘Juventus focused on Atalanta’
By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro insists Juventus won’t be distracted against Atalanta - “we have to concentrate on winning”.

The Bianconeri face Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, but first they must take on the Orobici in Bergamo tonight.

“We know they’re a tough team and they’re having a great season,” the Brazilian told Premium Sport.

“But we also want three points, we’re only thinking about this game. They’re strong and we have to concentrate on winning.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies