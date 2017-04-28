Marotta: ‘No meetings for Schick’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta admits “everyone likes Patrik Schick” but “we haven’t had any meetings”.

The Bianconeri have been heavily linked with the Sampdoria striker this week, and it was even reported that Marotta had met with the Blucerchiati to discuss a transfer.

“We add pieces every year, and also next year we’ll see if there will be opportunities,” the director told Premium Sport ahead of tonight’s Sampdoria match.

“I think everyone likes Schick, he’s young, an interesting player. We haven’t had any meetings or offers though, we learned about these ‘negotiations’ through newspapers, we didn’t speak with Samp.”

Marotta was also asked about Max Allegri, as the Coach is out of contract at the end of next season.

“We’re very happy with what Allegri does, the renewal will come automatically.”

Goalkeeper Gigi Buffon’s future is also up for discussion, as he’s intimated that he’ll retire after the 2018 World Cup.

“We continue to enjoy Buffon, he’s an eternal youngster,” Marotta said.

“From a professional and a human point of view he’s someone who offers motivation, he’s a man for the dressing room and we still want him for a long time.

“He’s one of the best in the history of Italian football, and it’s difficult to find a successor to him.”

