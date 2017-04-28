HT: Atalanta lead Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta have caused Juventus all kinds of problems, and deservedly lead at the break in Bergamo.

Andrea Conti put the Orobici ahead on the stroke of half-time, as Gian Piero Gasperini's side pressed the Bianconeri into submission.

Juventus Coach Massimiliano Allegri had already confirmed his starting XI in yesterday’s Press conference, so there were no surprises for the visitors.

Gianluigi Buffon, Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado returned after missing the win over Genoa, while Sami Khedira started ahead of Claudio Marchisio.

Giorgio Chiellini made his 300th Serie A appearance, having made his top-flight debut for Fiorentina in 2004.

The hosts opted for a 3-4-2-1 shape, with captain Alejandro Gomez leading the line, supported by Jasmin Kurtic and Hans Hateboer.

It was the skipper who almost created an opening goal for the Orobici, but Hateboer just failed to get on the end of his low cross from the left.

Juve were struggling to assert their authority on the game, and Rafael Toloi brought a save out of Buffon with a long-range effort.

Gonzalo Higuain has his first sight of goal after 25 minutes, but volley on the spin didn’t have the power to beat Etrit Berisha.

Atalanta had a great chance to take the lead, thought it would have been controversial.

Giorgio Chiellini claimed he was caught by Remo Freuler, but referee Marco Guida waved play on.

The ball was slipped through to Freuler, but Buffon anticipated the danger and cleared the ball with his legs.

The Old Lady seemed to finally wake up in the final 15 minutes of the half, and Cuadrado could have opened the scoring.

Chiellini swung in a deep cross from the left wing, but the Colombian couldn’t find the target with his side-footed volley.

On the break, Atalanta had a three-on-three situation, but Toloi’s cross was scrambled clear with Chiellini having lost possession in midfield.

The Orobici finally did take the lead just on the stroke of half-time.

A fantastic block by Giorgio Chiellini denied Leonardo Spinazzola, but the ball fell kindly for Gomez.

The captain stood up a fantastic cross to the back post, and Conti was on hand to scramble it over the line.

