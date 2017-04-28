Freuler: ‘Important point’

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Remo Freuler hails “an important point for Europe” after his goal earned a 2-2 draw with Juventus.

The Orobici looked to be heading for defeat after Dani Alves’ late goal, but the Swiss capitalised on a defensive mistake to draw his side level. Click here for a match report.

“We equalised in the 90th minute and it’s an important point for Europe, especially against a team like Juventus,” Freuler told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“At the moment we’re fifth, and if we don’t get it wrong in the last four games then we won’t leave this position.

“I think the boss [Gian Piero Gasperini] will be happy with the first half, maybe not the second. Juve did better in the second half than the first, and it was more difficult for us.”

