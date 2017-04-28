Allegri: ‘Juventus never do this!’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri laments “Juventus never concede goals like this” but says the penalty incident with Atalanta is “irrelevant”.

The Bianconeri were 1-0 down in Bergamo tonight, but appeared to have turned the game around when Dani Alves headed a late goal to make it 2-1.

However, a defensive mix-up allowed Remo Freuler to rescue a point for the Orobici. Click here for a match report.

“I won’t speak about the [penalty] incident,” Allegri fumed in his post-match interview with Premium Sport.

“We were in the lead with two minutes to go. The penalty is irrelevant, Juventus have to close out a match after turning it around. “Juventus never concede goals like today. We’ve played in two alternative phases, a victory over Roma but we need other points.

“We’re on an important journey, we want to close-out the League and a win tonight would have been important for the League.

“This match will serve to give us awareness against Monaco, a team which plays quickly, we’ll have to be good.

“We knew it wouldn’t be easy tonight, but we conceded on two technical errors.

“We need to be calm and not play the same way in Monaco, but even a point at this stage of the season is important.

“In the first half I told Dybala to put himself in one position, but in the second half he did better, he had more freedom to move and more lines to pass to Higuain.

“What did I say at half-time? That we hadn’t won a single 50-50, Atalanta had won all of them.

“We had to raise our tempo, if you don’t win the 50-50s you won’t win.”

Allegri also spoke to Sky after the match, and believes this was a missed opportunity to seal the Scudetto.

"The League isn't over, it would have been if we'd won today. I won't comment on the incidents, we're not looking for excuses.

"The Scudetto is in our hands, we have to do more than them [Roma]. They can get 90 points, we need at least 91."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more