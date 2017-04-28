Gasperini: ‘A perfect match’

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini felt Atalanta-Juventus was “a practically perfect match”, with a deserved point for his side.

The Orobici were on top in the first half of tonight’s game, and held a deserved lead at the break, but looked to have lost to Dani Alves’ late header.

However, Remo Freuler forced a late equaliser to earn a point. Click here for a match report.

“I’d have been disappointed to lose this game,” Gasperini said in his post-match interview with Premium Sport.

“I think the 2-2 is a good result and the icing on the cake of what was a practically perfect match.

“Playing a first half like this against a team as strong as Juve gives us great satisfaction. It was difficult to sustain that over 90 minutes, but we did well to recover in the second half.

“Europe? We still have four more decisive games, but the point this evening is great morale boost. Now we aren’t lacking many points.

“Tonight we gave ourselves the dream of winning, then it was difficult to wrest the game back from Juventus in the second half.

“Now we have four days off and then we have four cup finals in which to get the points we need for the Europa League.”

Gasperini also took the time to praise his captain, Alejandro Gomez, who put in another stellar performance.

“He’s extraordinary, he was fantastic tonight. He has the quickness and the technical quality to allow us to break. He’s a complete player.

“When I arrived in Bergamo he was pushed out on the wing, it’s a role he does well but now he’s a player all over the pitch.”

