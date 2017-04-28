Dybala: ‘I’m not Del Piero’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala feels he “is missing a lot” to be the new Alex Del Piero but “I want to be a Juventus symbol”.

The 23-year-old has been compared to Pinturicchio due to his style of play, and it has been suggested he could even wear the number 10 shirt next season.

“Del Piero is an example,” Dybala told Sky when asked about the comparisons following tonight’s draw with Atalanta.

“It will be hard to follow in his footsteps, both on and off the pitch. He’s a very correct person, I’ve met him and he’s a really good person.

“Where do I lack compared to him? Definitely in front of goal, he scored a lot more than me. I’m missing a lot to be like Del Piero.

“The number 10? I’ve always said that the number 21 is important for Juve. Alex’s 10 is hard to wear, I respect 21 and I want to wear this number.

“I’ll never ask for the number 10, if the club offers me it then we’ll talk.

“My future? I want to be a Bianconero symbol.”

Dybala also gave his thoughts on tonight’s game, which saw his side draw in the 89th-minute.

“It was a pity how it ended, we deserved to win in the second half, but in the first half we were a bit under the cosh against a team in great form.”

