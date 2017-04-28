Allegri: ‘No excuses for Juventus’

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus should have had a penalty with Atalanta but “I never discuss incidents, or I smile over them”.

The Bianconeri thought they had been awarded a penalty in the second half, but the assistant referee overruled Marco Guida, having spotted a push by Leo Bonucci.

Juve went on to draw the game 2-2, but the Coach was in no mood to criticise the officials in his post-match Press conference.

“It’s pointless finding excuses, excuses won’t help us tonight,” Allegri said.

“The draw tonight reflects the course of the game. In the first half Atalanta made us suffer physically, I don’t think we won a single 50-50 in the first half.

“In the second half the lads turned it around, then we conceded this goal which Juventus never concede.

“So it’s a result which has to make us think, because on Wednesday in Monaco we’ll come up against a team which is similar to Atalanta.

“The second thing is that the League isn’t totally over, because we still need seven points to reach 91.

“Tonight was an important point, but until the end, until the last match we have to pedal and suffer.

“It’s normal that when you’re coming off a period where everyone tells you that everything is fine, you’re good, you’ll win everything and all the games, that there’s a bit of softness.

“Tonight was a match toward the Scudetto, and as things stand we’ve gained a point on Roma and now we’ll think of Wednesday.

“The penalty? I didn’t speak about it because it’s irrelevant to the result. I could see that it might be if we were down 2-1 and the penalty wasn’t given, even if I never speak about incidents.

“But we were up 2-1, there was a minute to go. It’s not like if we got that penalty we’d have been up 3-1. We need to accept the result, look at our last-minute mistake, then go home and think about Wednesday.

“Ever since I started coaching I’ve never discussed incidents, or I’ve smiled over them, especially with an incident like tonight.

“Everyone could see the penalty, it was there and they didn’t give it to us. But Juventus cannot concede a goal one minute from the end. That’s it. No excuses.”

