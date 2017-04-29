Raiola offered Donnarumma to Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola ‘offered’ Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to their arch rivals Inter, claim both the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

According to two of the three biggest sports papers in Italy, Raiola called up the Nerazzurri representatives and suggested they make an offer for the 18-year-old goalkeeper.

Inter owners Suning seemed open to the idea and started negotiations, but it would seem to be no more than a tactical ploy by Raiola during contract talks with Milan.

Donnarumma came up through the Rossoneri youth academy and is a self-confessed Milan supporter, so leaving the club that launched his career to join their most bitter rivals seems at best implausible.

While Juventus have also been linked with Donnarumma, it’s clear Milan would only sell the shot-stopper abroad if they did have to part with their most promising player.

The negotiations continue over a new contract, as the latest proposal is believed to be worth €3.5m per season with the captain’s armband.

Raiola could also be given a 15 per cent cut from any future transfer, similar to the deal he had with Juventus for Paul Pogba.

