Totti's last Rome Derby?

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti said this week that his Roma wanted to “destroy” Lazio, in what could be his final Derby della Capitale.

The 40-year-old Giallorossi captain is out of contract at the end of the season, and it’s not yet clear whether he intends to hang up his boots, or indeed if the club will offer an extension.

That means tomorrow morning’s derby could well be Er Pupone’s last, and he has certainly made his impact on this fixture.

Should he feature during the 90 minutes - Totti is in doubt as he’s carrying a knock - it will be his 44th competitive appearance in this fixture.

His first came in March of 1994, the 17-year-old coming off the bench to win a penalty with the Lupi trailing 1-0. However, Giuseppe Giannini missed his spot kick, ensuring Totti’s first derby experience would be a defeat.

It was not an experience he’d become overly familiar with, and today he is the all-time top-scorer in this fixture with 11 goals, all of them coming in Serie A.

Not only does he regularly find the net against the Biancocelesti, there is no-one Totti more enjoys scoring against.

Revelling in his status at the bête noire of Lazio and their fans, the Roma captain has frequently taunted the blue half of the city.

In April 1999, having scored the third goal in a 3-1 win, Totti unveiled a shirt bearing the legend “vi ho purgato ancora” - “I’ve purged you again”.

By January 2015, Totti’s 40th appearance in the Derby della Capitale, the technology had moved on, but the Giallorossi captain’s sense of fun remained. Having scored twice to reverse a 2-0 deficit, Er Pupone took a selfie with the Curva Sud in celebration of his equaliser, a fantastic back post volley.

Supporters of the Biancocelesti like to point out that Totti has in fact lost the highest number of derbies of any player in history. The flip side, of course, is that he was also won more than anyone.

After 2015’s derby triumph, Totti unveiled another t-shirt reading: “You always talk, what are you going to invent now?” on the back were the words “game over”.

Will Sunday be game over for Roma’s favourite son?

Francesco Totti in the Derby della Capitale

Played: 43

Won: 16

Lost: 16

Drawn: 11

Goals: 11

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more