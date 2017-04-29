Cairo: 'I don't know if Belotti will stay'

By Football Italia staff

Torino President Urbano Cairo admits “I honestly don’t know” if Andrea Belotti will stay, but notes the striker can turn down a €100m move abroad.

The hitman recently penned a new contract with €100m release clause, valid only for clubs outside of Italy, but that hasn’t been enough to put off interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and more.

“Will he remain at Torino next season? I honestly don’t know,” Cairo told the Corriere dello Sport after 25 Serie A goals from Il Gallo.

“Let’s just say that we were very clear with each other. When his agent asked me, obviously, for an increase in salary after last season’s excellent campaign and the stunning start to this one, I said fine, I’ll improve the contract, but at this point let’s add a release clause worth €100m only for abroad.

“The agent in his negotiation was wondering whether to extend the contract, but I pointed out that if we weren’t going to extend it, why should I pay him more?

“So we found a happy medium – I extended the contract, but if the player did such extraordinary things as to tempt a foreign club to come in with an offer of €100m, I’d allow him to leave.

“Having said that, Belotti could also turn them down and refuse to go, in which case I’d treat him well and probably guarantee even more improvements to the contract.

“For now, that is the situation.”

