Milan intercept Roma for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Roma agreed a €30m fee with Atalanta, but Franck Kessie is holding out for better wages and it’s reported Milan provided that salary.

There were multiple reports earlier this week that Roma had worked out the basic details of a transfer with Atalanta worth €28m plus bonuses taking it up to €30m.

It would be technically a two-year loan with obligation to buy, allowing the Giallorossi to spread out the payment.

However, Kessie was not impressed with the personal terms of €1.2m per season, as his representatives are asking for €2m.

Now according to the Corriere dello Sport and Sportitalia, Milan have stepped forward with their own offer, ready to match Kessie’s wage demands plus performance-related bonuses.

The Rossoneri were prevented from really entering negotiations until the takeover by Yonghong Li was completed earlier this month.

Another meeting is expected between Roma and the Ivory Coast international’s agent on Wednesday in Milan.

