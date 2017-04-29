Inter to welcome Oriali back

By Football Italia staff

Inter are on the verge of welcoming back director Lele Oriali, who is currently working as team manager for the Italy squad.

The former Nerazzurri midfielder and 1982 World Cup winner had already been part of the Inter hierarchy from 1999 to 2010 in various roles.

He left following a bitter row with then-technical director Marco Branca and since 2014 has been the team manager of the senior Italy side.

According to multiple reports, FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio has given the all-clear for Oriali to leave his Azzurri position and return to San Siro.

He would become the new Nerazzurri technical director.

