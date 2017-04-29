NEWS
Saturday April 29 2017
Mbappe: 'Juve fantastic, but...'
By Football Italia staff

Monaco revelation Kylian Mbappé said Juventus “proved they have everything it takes to win the Champions League, but we’ve got quality too.”

The first leg of the semi-final is at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday evening.

“Juventus are a great club, everyone knows their history and those champions of the past,” the 18-year-old sensation told Mediaset Premium.

“It’s a fantastic squad and by eliminating Barcelona proved they have everything it takes to win the Champions League.

“Having said that, we’ve got quality too and will do everything to go all the way in this competition.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies