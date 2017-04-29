Empoli present stadium project

By Football Italia staff

Empoli presented the project for their new revamped stadium, hoping to be open for the club’s centenary celebrations in 2020.

More and more clubs are pushing to build their own arenas rather than continue renting from the local council.

President Fabrizio Corsi noted that “unlike various other projects seen around, ours is not an attempt at property speculation. There will be no construction other than the stadium.”

The existing Stadio Carlo Castellani will be restructured, bringing the stands much closer to the pitch and removing the athletics track.

Instead, Empoli FC will help contribute to the construction of a new athletics track in another area of the city.

The capacity would be expanded by around 6,000 seats to become 20,266, plus 20 Sky Boxes and a new protective shell around the arena to make it “aesthetically at the vanguard.”

