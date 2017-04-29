Roma consider Denis Suarez

By Football Italia staff

New Roma director Monchi will reportedly ask Barcelona to sign Denis Suarez on loan with option to buy.

The Giallorossi appointed the former Sevilla transfer guru Monchi to their staff this week and he is already hard at work for next season.

According to Spanish site Don Balon, Roma are in talks with Barcelona to see if they’ll release midfielder Suarez on loan with option to buy.

Suarez is still only 23 years old and started out in the youth academies of both Celta and Manchester City.

He moved to Barcelona, save for a one-year spell at Villarreal, since the summer of 2014.

So far this season, Suarez has contributed three goals and five assists in 35 competitive games for the Blaugrana, but his playing time is limited.

The Giallorossi hope to snap him up on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

