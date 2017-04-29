Romagnoli out of Crotone-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Romagnoli is again out of Milan’s squad for the trip to Crotone, but Andrea Bertolacci returns to the fold.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Mattia De Sciglio and Jose Ernesto Sosa sit out bans, while Ignazio Abate and Giacomo Bonaventura are long-term absentees.

Romagnoli had already missed last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Empoli and has not fully recovered from that knock.

However, Bertolacci is back following his muscular problem over a month ago.

In order to fill the gaps, Coach Vincenzo Montella has added 19-year-old youth team player Raul Zucchetti to the squad.

Milan squad for Crotone: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Calabria, Gomez, Paletta, Vangioni, Zapata, Zucchetti; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Montolivo, Pasalic; Bacca, Deulofeu, Cutrone, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more