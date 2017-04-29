Montella: 'Milan must focus on Crotone'

Vincenzo Montella urged Milan “not to get distracted by transfer talk” and fan protests ahead of their difficult trip to Crotone, but assured his future doesn’t depend on Europe.

“This is going to be a passionate atmosphere against an organised side,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Davide Nicola has done an extraordinary job and I can tell you I’ll vote for him as Coach of the Year, regardless of how many points his side picks up in the remaining few rounds.

“This is an extremely important game, both for us and for them. The defeat to Empoli was difficult to accept, considering what we saw on the pitch, but we want to get into the Europa League.

“We don’t convert enough of our chances and are working on it, but we have lots of strengths too. The team must not let itself get distracted or caught up in the transfer market game-playing. We owe it to ourselves and our fans.”

The supporters didn’t agree, as they jeered Mattia De Sciglio loudly when he was substituted against Empoli and then surrounded his car on the way out, hurling insults.

“I think a player ought to accept jeers when they are done with civility on the pitch. A spectator has every right to express his disappointment.

“A Coach and a player can be jeered, it’s understandable when losing at home to Empoli. De Sciglio is part of Milan’s heritage, he has the strength to react and change the current opinions of him. Personally, I was both jeered and praised at Roma.

“I know that you are just doing your jobs, but there is too much talk about transfers and not just with regards to Gianluigi Donnarumma. The club told us to focus on the end of the season, because it’s fundamental that we get into Europe.

“Too often agents and reporters try to create stories. I do not prefer Alvaro Morata to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, nor Karim Benzema to Edinson Cavani, or who knows what other name.

“The club is getting the know the market, that is not what I am interested in right now. We have to continue working with and improving the current squad. So please, stop sending ‘messages’ to the players and to me, because our heads are on the present.

“The team has developed, but we have to remember that when we started the season, they were so low on confidence, both as individuals and in the environment around them.

“I think, with all our strengths and weaknesses, Milan have become an enjoyable team to watch. There are bigger expectations, but the fans can see there is a soul in the group.

“This is why the side must make an extra effort to really stamp their mark on this season. They can give more. What if we don’t get into Europe? I don’t want to be pessimistic, as that has brought negative results in the past. I want to optimistic and then we’ll see.

“Europe will have absolutely no effect on my future. It changes nothing.”

