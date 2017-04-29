Inzaghi: 'Roma out for Lazio revenge'

Simone Inzaghi claims Roma “are the favourites” in tomorrow’s Derby della Capitale, as they want revenge for Lazio’s Coppa Italia success.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

This is the fourth meeting of the season after the Giallorossi won 2-0 in Serie A, then went out of the Coppa Italia semi-final 4-3 on aggregate.

“There are another 24 hours to go and I really hope the fans will flock to the stadium, because the statistics I’ve read on ticket sales so far are disappointing,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“I hope to see the same fans who were by our side in the Coppa Italia. We were the ‘away’ team in that second leg, but you couldn’t tell.

“I hear people say that Lazio are relaxed because we’ve already qualified for Europe – that’s not true. We have some very tough games coming up, including against Roma, where they are certainly the favourites.

“They are fresh from a painful Coppa Italia elimination, have a great Coach who I admire so much and we know that we’ve got to put in a huge performance. I also know my lads have it in them to do that.

“I expect the same winning mentality we showed in the two Coppa derbies. We needed that pace and determination, as tomorrow in my view it’ll be a very intense and muscular encounter.

“The Coppa Italia is a closed chapter. Certainly Roma will be out for revenge, as the elimination was so recent and painful that it’s still a fresh wound. They will find Lazio ready for them and prepared to upset the odds.

“It makes us proud to know where we started from in July and find ourselves with two Finals – the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup (because Juventus are also Coppa Italia Finalists and heading for the Scudetto).

“We began amid general scepticism, we have been in the top five since August. We know how important tomorrow is for the fans.”

It’s reported Inzaghi will return to the 3-4-2-1 formation used in both legs of the Coppa Italia semi-final, which means dropping Keita Balde Diao despite his hat-trick against Palermo.

“I don’t think we are predictable at all. We analyse and prepare for each individual game. We used 3-5-2 with Palermo, we could try it with a few modifications or something else entirely. What counts is the interpretation.

“I gave the example that what makes Juventus work so well is Mario Mandzukic helping out the rest of the team. Roma and Lazio know each other well, we’ve used different systems in the three meetings so far this season. We must always have a positive approach.

“Keita or Felipe Anderson? I’m thinking about it. In the last training session, I tried them out together. It is a doubt in my mind, but I have others in defence and on the wings. We have five centre-backs and only three will start, so I have to evaluate and choose. I am happy to have doubts, as it means the squad has strength in depth.

“I don’t like the idea of playing at lunchtime. A derby in the evening is fascinating, the fans have behaved very well and we should always play in the evening, but I do realise there are other needs to take into consideration.”

