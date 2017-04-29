On This Day: Di Natale announces retirement

By Football Italia staff

It was 12 months ago today that Antonio Di Natale announced he would leave Udinese at the end of the season.

Totò had spent 12 seasons at Stadio Friuli, but had only managed one Serie A goal in 2015-16 as he became more of a bit-part player.

Signed from relegated Empoli in 2004, Di Natale was something of a late bloomer, having made his Serie A debut for the Tuscans at the age of 24.

The diminutive striker really hit his stride in Udine though, his goals helping the Zebrette into the Champions League twice.

Despite a series of knee problems which prevented him from training, Di Natale aged like a fine wine becoming Capocannoniere in back-to-back seasons in 2009–10 and 2010–11.

He became a hero to the Friuli crowd, famously rejecting a move to Juventus in favour of staying with the Zebrette.

In May 2015, Di Natale scored his 206th Serie A goal to overtake Roberto Baggio in the all-time chart, and he remains the sixth-highest scorer in the history of Serie A.

On May 15, 2016 Totò played his final game for Udinese, scoring - of course - in a 2-1 defeat to Carpi.

“I hurt myself in training, but I wanted to play those 20 minutes and the doctors allowed me to do it,” Di Natale explained to Sky after the match. “Until yesterday I was relaxed, but when I sat in the locker room tonight I was crying like a baby. I saw 12 years flash before my eyes.”

Having initially intended to play on, Di Natale confirmed his retirement in October 2016. It was appropriate that his final appearance in football had been a goalscoring cameo for Udinese.

Antonio Di Natale at Udinese

Played: 446

Goals: 227

Assists: 63

Honours: Capocannoniere [2009-10, 2010-11]

