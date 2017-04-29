Roma-Milan battle for Kessie

By Football Italia staff

Reports are intensifying that Milan agreed personal terms with Franck Kessie, but Roma are confident their deal with Atalanta will hold.

The Giallorossi have seemingly been given the all-clear by Atalanta months ago, agreeing to hold off until the summer because Roberto Gagliardini had been sold to Inter in the January window.

However, the Corriere dello Sport and Sportitalia claimed today that Milan had dived in with their own proposal, almost doubling the €1.2m per year wages on offer at the Olimpico.

In fact, Calciomercato.com suggested a deal had been struck with Kessie and his entourage by the Rossoneri, agreeing on all personal terms.

The transfer fee, €28m plus bonuses, remains the same for either club.

Another meeting is scheduled between Roma and the Ivory Coast international’s agent on Wednesday in Milan.

The situation had seemed to be pretty clear-cut, but the Giallorossi and their new director of sport Monchi now face a battle for the 20-year-old talent.

