Keita Balde Diao looks set to push Felipe Anderson on to the bench for Sunday’s derby with Roma, as Lazio start with a 3-4-2-1 system.

It kicks off tomorrow at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

The Derby della Capitale sees Lazio repeat the tactic that proved so successful when knocking Roma out of the Coppa Italia semi-final earlier this month, 4-3 on aggregate.

Coach Simone Inzaghi had been leaning towards Felipe Anderson, but that would mean dropping Keita a week after his five-minute hat-trick to crush Palermo 6-2.

In this afternoon’s training session, Senegal international Keita was tested alongside Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as support for Ciro Immobile.

Bastos appears to have won the battle to start in defence, beating Stefan Radu, with Stefan de Vrij and Wallace.

Senad Lulic is the favourite to take the wide role rather than Jordan Lukaku.

Lazio (probable): Strakosha; Bastos, De Vrij, Wallace; Basta, Parolo, Biglia, Lulic; Keita, Milinkovic-Savic; Immobile

