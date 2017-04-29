De Rossi and Totti ready for derby

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi have shaken off injuries and will be in the Roma squad to face Lazio in the Derby della Capitale.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

De Rossi had been in doubt after picking up a knock to the ankle and did not train with the rest of the squad for several days.

However, he returned to the fold and is expected to start with Kevin Strootman.

This may well be Totti’s final Rome Derby, as the 40-year-old’s contract expires at the end of this season.

He missed last week’s trip to Pescara, but Er Pupone is back in business against his favourite rivals.

Roma squad for Lazio: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Emerson Palmieri, Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger; Gerson, De Rossi, Strootman, Perotti, Grenier, Nainggolan, Paredes; El Shaarawy, Salah, Dzeko, Totti

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more