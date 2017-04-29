Ferrero: 'Schick must stay at Samp'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria patron Massimo Ferrero warned “the biggest mistake would be selling Patrik Schick too early, so he needs another year with us.”

The 21-year-old Czech Republic international has been a revelation this season and is expected to start tonight against Torino.

He has attracted interest from the likes of Inter, Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid.

“He is our player and the biggest mistake we could make would be to sell Schick from Sampdoria too early,” Ferrero told Rai Radio Due.

“He needs another year with us, he is a natural talent, the kind that is born once every 20-30 years.

“I would want to keep hold of him and I wouldn’t even exchange Schick with Andrea Belotti.”

