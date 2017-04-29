Inter short on full-backs with Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Cristian Ansaldi and Davide Santon are out of the Inter squad, while Napoli miss Lorenzo Tonelli at San Siro.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

Coach Stefano Pioli is a little short on defensive options, missing both Ansaldi and Santon.

The good news for the Nerazzurri is that Ivan Perisic has shaken off a knock to feature.

As for Napoli, only Tonelli remains on the treatment table and the rest of the squad travels to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter squad for Napoli: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa

Napoli squad for Inter: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

