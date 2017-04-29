NEWS
Saturday April 29 2017
Inter short on full-backs with Napoli
By Football Italia staff

Cristian Ansaldi and Davide Santon are out of the Inter squad, while Napoli miss Lorenzo Tonelli at San Siro.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) on Sunday, click here for a match preview.

Coach Stefano Pioli is a little short on defensive options, missing both Ansaldi and Santon.

The good news for the Nerazzurri is that Ivan Perisic has shaken off a knock to feature.

As for Napoli, only Tonelli remains on the treatment table and the rest of the squad travels to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Inter squad for Napoli: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Medel, Sainsbury, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo, Yao; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa

Napoli squad for Inter: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies